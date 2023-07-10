Rookie rugby winger Max Goodwin shines for Medowie Marauders

MEDOWIE Rugby Club has unearthed a real find in dashing winger Max Goodwin.

The new recruit has proved a valuable acquisition for the Marauders in the Hunter Suburban Rugby Friday Night Fours mens competition with stand-out performances on the flank.

Since linking with the club, Goodwin has caught the eye of keen judges with his blistering runs and sharp footwork.

Other players to shine were prop Ryan Pearce, Dayne McKenzie, Eric Tolhurst and Sam Stokes.

Club president Renee Selby told News Of The Area that “Max has really made an impact since joining the club.

“He is an exciting back and was named Players’ Player in his debut game,” she said.

The Marauders returned to the winners list in the Hunter Suburban Divisional Indigenous round last Saturday after toppling Singleton 27-12 at Boyd Oval.

Daniel Carmody’s charges are primed for a strong finish with a new-look lineup in the lead into the finals.

The Marauders men’s indigenous jumpers were designed by local artist Walter Walker and the women’s by current player and artist Rachel Kelly.

Tireless breakaway James Mulholland has turned in powerful performances for Medowie in recent weeks along with centre Dylan Borg, number eight Jake Nunn, tough-tackling prop Daniel Carmody, second rower Jonathan Abel, Luke Ashpole and five eighth Sam Ellul.

The Medowie Marauder/Southern Beaches Women’s team have blooded a host of new talent with strong displays from fullback Emma Bradford, prop Holly Gavin, winger Connor-Rose Cook, prop and skipper Brooke Masoe, centre Jordyn Barsley, utility Sharni McCann, Renee Selby and Charmaine Wells.

