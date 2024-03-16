It’s all about the laughs at Flickerfest Sawtell



FLICKERFEST 2024 lands in Sawtell on Saturday evening 23 March, presenting its hilarious Short Laughs Comedy program.

“This year’s smorgasbord of incredible comedy short films are handpicked from a record 3,400 entries received for Flickerfest’s Academy,” Festival Director Bronwyn Kidd told News Of The Area.



“Sawtell audiences are amongst the first in Australia to experience the best of Flickerfest on tour, having just premiered in Bondi.”

This is the 33rd year of Flickerfest.

“The Sawtell audience will see twelve clever comedy shorts in the Flickerfest Short Laughs Comedy program, handpicked from at-home and around the world.”

Highlights include clever QLD short ‘The Bank Manager’, based on the true story of a 1932 bank heist, following some seriously colourful characters and their shenanigans.

Also on the program is the delightfully quirky Irish short ‘Cantata’ about a man whose life is upended when his only means to communicate is song, and the hilarious UK short ‘Linda’ by comedian Joe Lycett about a woman whose tall tales, colourful life and friend Winston the Walrus all seem too good to be true.

Homegrown and laugh-out-loud comedy ‘Room For One More’ is also hitting the screen, where two ex-flatmates confront the awkward truth of their relationship, as well as the joyful and unexpected French animation ‘Spoon’.

For more info and bookings visit www.flickerfest.com.au/tour/sawtell.

By Andrea FERRARI

