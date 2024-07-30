Japanese visitors take on Hunter Valley Winery Run



THREE runners from Tateyama in the Chiba Providence of Japan participated in the Hunter Valley Winery Run on Sunday 21 July, as part of the Port Stephens Sister Cities exchange program.

Hirokazu Ebato and Masashi Abe ran in the H Events Half Marathon, while Toshiyuki Hirayama competed in the tough Marathon event.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Home-hosted by Boat Harbour couple Sonya and Graeme Chamberlain, the visitors were treated to more than just the winery running.

“We showed our visitors around some of Port Stephens’ numerous tourist attractions, with a Birubi Point sunset, a One Mile Beach sunrise and a trek to the top of Tomaree Mountain amongst the highlights,” Graeme Chamberlain said.

“The runners were here to compete in the H Events Hunter Valley Winery Festival held at the Wandin Estate winery in Lovedale, and with two age group winners amongst their cohort it was a successful visit from the competitors.”

The Port Stephens Sister Cities program occurs every year, with three lucky local runners chosen to visit the Tateyama Marathon in January, whilst the reciprocal visitors get to enjoy Port Stephens and its surrounding areas.

For more information and to apply for the exchange program, contact Nigel Dique, Chairperson of Port Stephens Sister Cities Committee on 0423 024 819.

By Simon EKINS

