Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



WILD winds saw Saturday’s round of the Short Course Championships cancelled mid-round.

This event, which was the second round, will be rescheduled at a later date.

Tuesday Ladies 2BBB Mumms on the Myall Event Round 2

Round 2 of the Mumm’s on the Myall event was played in superb conditions at Hawks Nest.

51 ladies teed off under sunny skies, and what a result!

Our winners were a full 6 shots ahead of the field with an exceptional score of 51, with Karen Serhan out on her own with 45 individual points today.

With partner Donna Clemens, they streaked ahead and couldn’t be caught, coming away with an emphatic and well deserved win. R

unners up in this 2 week event were Marcia Smith and Sue Nicholson.

Results Tuesday July 23rd 2BBB

1st Donna Clemens and Karen Serhan on 51 (best score of the day): 2nd Lorraine Bragg & Helena Wilton 45 C/B; 3rd Dawn Gough & Jeanette Kemp 45.

Place Getters (43-41): Elsa Jones & Jo Scott; Carol Wiggins & Carol Maher; Karen Brennan & Sue Fordy; Sue Nicholson & Marcia Smith; Sue Kovacs & Annie Benton; Maxine Mitchell & Sue Campton.

The major prizes for this event, dining vouchers for the winners and runners up were presented today by Nathaniel from Mumms on the Myall, proud sponsors of ladies’ golf at Hawks Nest Golf Club

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole Event

10 ladies took part in today’s Stableford Event with the scores very close at the top of the leaderboard. Only one shot separated the top 5 players.

1st Annie Scott on 15 C/B; 2nd Robyn West 15; 3rd Robyn Richardson 14 C/B; 4th Pat Marr 14 C/B; 5th Marie Pegram 14.

Thursday Lady Veterans

A good field enjoyed beautiful winter weather today on the course, and it was a decisive win for Heather McGuinn who finished 4 points ahead of the pack.

Results Thursday 25th July 2024

1st Heather McGuinn -5;2nd Gene Prigg -1;3rd Viv Ballinger 0;4th Sue Brownrigg 3 C/B;5th Janet Olsen 3.

NTP 3rd Hole: 1st Division Annie Benton; 2nd Div Marie Pegram; 3rd Div Viv Ballinger

16th Hole: 1st Division Marcia Smith; 2nd Div Jeanette Kemp; 3rd Div Pat Dodd

Di Bowes scored a birdie 2 on the 5th with a straight drive that rolled to a stop pin high, her first ever birdie in competition.

There were a number of players who scored chip ins today including Robyn Keegan on the 2nd, Heather McGuinn and Marie Pegram on the 8th, and Marg Bonney on the 6th.

Marg’s was a most meritorious chip in, using her 7 iron from 71 metres out to put the ball away cleanly.

Kay Webb had the best trick shot of the day from behind the bunker on the 6th, when her ball skipped 4 times through the sand before stopping out on the fairway.

There was a lot of cheering from the group after this shot!

Well done to all our winners and participants today, see you next Thursday for Lady Vets Golf.

By Dianne BOWES

