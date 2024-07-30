Council offers Tea Gardens Pool management contract



MIDCOAST Council will offer a contract for the management of the Tea Gardens swimming pool to Hughes Swimming Pty Ltd.

The contract will be for a period of three years, with an option for two additional one-year extensions.



“This decision delivers a cost saving for ratepayers and will enhance the services offered for all residents,” Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell said.

The decision is the final outcome of Council’s swimming pools operations review.

The review included extensive community consultation from November 2023 to February 2024.

Other outcomes included the Council continuing to manage the Bulahdelah, Krambach, Nabiac and Stroud swimming pools as unsupervised facilities.

There will be controlled access through a membership pass (paid) and electronic entry system. All swimming pools will have a small increase in entry fees.

More information on the swimming pool review, outcomes and the community engagement reports can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/swimming-pools-review.