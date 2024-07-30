Myall Coast author launches dystopian new publication



LOCAL author Greg Mutton has launched his latest book, this time taking a departure from his famed ‘12th Realm’ sci-fi series, to explore concepts even closer to the modern day.

‘Shanghaied’ is described as a near-future, slightly dystopian science-fiction adventure, involving virus vaccines that have been misused to leave the planet a wasteland, and humanity on the brink of extinction, with pathological scientists, and even time-travel, all mixed into a story of intrigue, action and a bit of romance, too.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The plot appears to be in direct contrast with the quiet, bushland setting in which it was written by Greg, here on the Myall Coast, but its pre-COVID conception makes it all the spookier in terms of possible premonition.

“I began writing ‘Shanghaied’ in 2018, and finished long before COVID ever hit, because I was reading about virus vaccines and their development,” Greg explained.

“For the story, I wanted the characters to invent a vaccine to cure all ills, created for the right reasons, but then to explore how human politics, greed and the like can twist it into a weapon of devastating outcomes.

“The idea is based on real scientific research, happening right now.

“While I was writing I was also meeting all sorts of people related to university studies in the field of vaccines, and learnt that there is a very real possibility that things can go horribly wrong.

“It’s definitely a comment on modern politics, leading to questions like: ‘Why there is no research into actual cures anymore?’”

‘Shaghaied’ has had a soft release, mainly via social media, and is already receiving glowing reviews internationally, including readers in the USA and UK, where pre-release sales had already occurred.

“This book is part of a growth in my writing,” Greg said.

“I have a number of other manuscripts ready to go, and wanted to push myself to write something in a different sub-genre – but rest assured, ‘12th Realm’ is still well under way, with Book 5 coming out next year.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE