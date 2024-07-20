John O’Callaghan’s half-century on-air



RADIO listeners have been tuning in to hear the voice of an O’Callaghan for almost seven decades.

The family name is synonymous with commercial broadcasting, especially in the Camden Haven and Hastings region where John O’Callaghan continues to ride the airwaves every weekday.

The Super Radio Mid North Coast presenter has just celebrated several milestones: his 65th birthday, his 50th year as a radio broadcaster and his 24th year with Radio 531-FM 93.5.

He describes broadcasting to the communities of the Mid North Coast – from Laurieton and Kendall, to Nambucca Heads and Urunga – as “amazing”.

“We have so many superstars, from our huge supply of volunteers and amazing entrepreneurs, to sporting legends, current, future and past,” he told News Of The Area.

“And I’m lucky to meet and talk to so many.”

For John, a career behind the microphone was a given.

His Dad was 2UE radio legend Gary O’Callaghan, who dominated the ratings in Sydney for 50 years.

Gary pioneered the breakfast show format, real-time news reporting, and those all-important traffic updates.

He and his wife Dorothy retired to Wauchope in 2003, not long after John had moved to the area.

For a few years, Gary presented a program on Port Macquarie’s 2MC.

He died in 2017, aged 83, while Dorothy died four years later, aged 91.

“I know my Dad always said he wouldn’t know how to do a ‘real’ job and I can only agree with him.”

John was just fifteen when he started working alongside his father at 2UE, at first as a Panel Operator and Production Assistant.

“When he (Dad) started, it was live radio plays and broadcasting orchestras,” John said.

“I worked through the vinyl and tape era, editing with a razor blade and splicing tape.

“Now it’s all computers and digitisation.”

John’s first on-air role was at 2KO in Newcastle.

From there he worked at 2KA in Penrith, 2NZ Inverell, 2WG Wagga, 2CS in Coffs Harbour, 4AK Toowoomba and 2GZ Orange.

It was then on to the Hastings where he started on-air on Australia Day, 2000, and clearly decided to stay put.

“Everyone is so friendly and it feels like we are one happy group, lucky enough to talk to and meet some amazing people.”

