Junior facilities opened at St Philip’s



MEMBER for Paterson Meryl Swanson last week opened a new junior school building at the Salamander Bay campus of St Philip’s Christian College.

The development project was supported by Australian Government funding of $1,750,000 through the Capital Grants Program.



“A lot of work has gone into this project which has delivered a new two storey junior school facility which includes new general learning areas, withdrawal rooms, breakout/practical activities areas and outdoor learning areas on each floor, as well as a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) room, learning support areas, and an administration area,” Ms Swanson said.

“These new facilities will provide school staff, teachers, and students at St Philip’s Christian College – Port Stephens with better, more modern spaces in which to work, teach and learn.”

Ms Swanson said the new facilities would benefit the students currently at St Philip’s, as well as the many students who will follow in future years.

“The teachers, staff and students at St Philip’s Christian College – Port Stephens have built a strong and positive school community, and these new facilities will further enhance our local educational opportunities,” Ms Swanson said.

More information about the Capital Grants Program can be found at www.education.gov.au/payments-and-grants-schools/capital-grants-non-government-schools.