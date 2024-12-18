KCC Men’s Golf Report



LAST Thursday KCC men teed off in a Stableford, sponsored by Local Lawyer.

In singles, A grade, Ben Morgan (37) started the back 9 with 3 birdies, then parred in, which was enough to beat Greg Lee on countback.

In B grade Greg Piercy cleaned up with 41. C grade went to Albert Cunnington on 37 pts.

I reckon Jimmy just about beat his age with that score (somewhere in the 90’s).

In the 2B multiplier, John Simon and Wayne Moir were best with 76.

Simon Hancox added to his KCS Cup winnings with the 9th NTP for $106.

As I mentioned, last week the Kew Corner Store Cup was finalised with Simon Hancox (in a thriller) holding off Ben Morgan and Wayne Fuller by a single shot.

Saturday was our first major for the new season and Bryan Yewdall stunned everyone winning the scratch (71) and A grade nett (64).

Glen O’Brien bested B grade (81/67) and James May took out C grade (89/65).

And the legendary leftie Leslie Kuhn took the NTP 9th hole jackpot $95.

By Danny LLOYD