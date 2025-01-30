Kendall Community Op Shop Grants Program to commence in February



COMMUNITY groups in the Camden Haven are invited to apply for funding through the Kendall Community Op Shop Grants Program.

With up to $30,000 available per grant, the program provides vital support to not-for-profit organisations working in community services, sport and recreation, and arts and culture.



Since its establishment in 2009, the grants program has funded a diverse range of projects and initiatives, with a particular focus on supporting groups in Kendall and the Camden Haven area.

The support however is not exclusive to the immediate area, with all groups in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region encouraged to get involved.

“This year is our 17 year milestone for the shop’s funding program and we look forward to receiving applications from community groups throughout the Port Macquarie/Hastings Local Government Area,” shared Phil Higgins, the coordinator of the grants sub-committee.

The funding also extends to major projects that deliver significant benefits to the community.

The program is made possible by the tireless efforts of volunteers who run the Kendall Op Shop.

Open five-and-a-half days a week, the shop is managed entirely by volunteers, ensuring all surplus funds go directly into the grants program.

For the first time in 2025, a workshop will be held to assist applicants in completing their forms and understanding the application process.

The workshop will take place at 10am on Wednesday, 19 February at the Kendall Services Club.

Applications for the 2025 program open on Monday, 3 February, with forms available in-store or online at www.kendallcommunityopshop.com.au.

Submissions close at 4pm on Friday, 14 March.

Successful applicants will be notified, and the grants will be presented during a special ceremony at the Kendall Services Club on Thursday, 1 May at 6pm.

The Op Shop advises that while they anticipate a strong response, funding is limited, and not all applications will be successful.

Decisions made by the Grants Sub-Committee are final.

By Luke HADFIELD