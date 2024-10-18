Kew Bowling Club



RAIN had a major affect on bowls this week with both Wednesday Social Bowls, and Saturday Cashpot Triples being washed out.

Fortunately, the Club Major Singles were not affected by the weather, and the Second Round saw some top class games.

The 2nd Round results were:

● Barrie Isaac def Ray Allan 25-14

● Brad Conway def Dave Harvey 25-17

● Adrian Hilton def Peter Ryan 25-14

The first Quarter Final game between Barrie Isaac and Stewart Rogan was played early, and saw a game that was closely contested throughout. There was only a few shots difference from the first end until the last, with the lead changing constantly. Barrie was able to score 3 shots in the 26th end and held on to win 25-21 after 29 ends.

Stewart played brilliant bowls, but ultimately Barrie seemed to sneak in a shot at key moments to turn things around. Congratulations to all for a great display of bowls.

Next week sees the other Quarter Final games being played on Sunday 20th October at 9am. These games are:

● Andrew Richards v. Brad Conway

● Adrian Hilton v. Rocky Davis

● Viv Gunter v. Bill Reid (the winner of this game will play Barrie Isaac in the first Semi Final).

By Andrew RICHARDS