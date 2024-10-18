7 Banksia Close, Lakewood is on the market with LJ Hooker Laurieton



7 Banksia Close, Lakewood

Open: 18 October, 3:30- 4:00pm

NESTLED in the heart of Lakewood, 7 Banksia Close offers a fantastic opportunity for savvy investors.

This cosy three-bedroom, one-bathroom brick veneer house combines convenience with potential, perfectly set on a level, generously sized 777 square metre block.

The home features a tiled roof and well-kept interiors, ensuring a comfortable living space. With two parking spaces, there’s ample room for your vehicles.

The property’s prime location is a major highlight.

Just a stone’s throw away from Lakewood Shopping Centre, you’ll have easy access to daily essentials, making life incredibly convenient.

For those who value leisure and lifestyle, the property is merely five minutes from local clubs, pubs, and a variety of restaurants, offering an array of dining and entertainment options.

The beautiful North Haven Beach is just a ten-minute drive away, perfect for weekend beach trips and relaxing by the sea.

If you’re looking to venture a bit further, Port Macquarie is just a 30-minute drive, boasting numerous attractions and activities.

This proximity to a larger city adds to the property’s appeal, providing a balance between a peaceful suburban lifestyle and access to urban amenities.

The current tenant, a responsible and reliable individual, is keen to stay on, offering instant income potential for investors.

This makes 7 Banksia Close not only a great place to live but also a smart investment choice.

Offered at a competitive entry price, this property truly presents a unique opportunity to get onto the property ladder and secure a solid investment.

The combination of its prime location, well-maintained condition, and potential for rental income makes it an attractive option for both first-time buyers and seasoned investors.

Don’t miss out on this chance to make this versatile property your own.

Whether you’re looking for a new home or a valuable addition to your investment portfolio, 7 Banksia Close, Lakewood, has everything you need.

Act now and seize this opportunity to invest in a property that offers both comfort and potential for growth.

Call Wayne Heilman, LJ Hooker Laurieton on 0418 699 080.

