Kew Bowling Club



WEDNESDAY Social Bowls were played in absolutely magical conditions, with a field of 42 bowlers enjoying a great day. Ultimately, the big prize winners were Keith Collins, Rooster Darcy and Rocky Davis. The Runners Up were Andrew Richards, Peter Laing and Barrie Isaac. Voucher winners were Viv Gunter, Peter Griffith, Keith Collins, and Steve McGregor.

In the Friday Jackpot Triples, the jackpot money stayed safely in Treasurer Tony’s pocket. The Rink Winners were Rod Fokes, Barrie Isaac and Ian Poole, who played great bowls to grab the prize. The Runners Up were Dave Wagstaff, Jackie O’Donoghue and Kevin O’Donoghue. Lucky Voucher Winners were Ray “Wicky” Allan, Steve “Raffles” McGregor, Wayne Thrussell and Chicka Thompson.

The RFS Charity Bowls Day was a huge success, with Camden Haven RFS winning the bowls game against Johns River RFS. More importantly, good funds were raised to support both brigades.

The Semi Finals of the Mixed Pairs Championship once again saw a fantastic contest, with Team Isaac and Team Thrussell winning their matches, and will now meet in the Final on 14th July.

The full results were:

– S.Hardwicke/W.Thrussell def. M.Cini/P.Cini 21-19

– W.Isaac/B.Isaac def. J.Turnbull/P.Griffith 26-18

Upcoming Events includes the Classic Fours on 6-7th July, the Final of the Mixed Pairs Championship on 14 July, and the Flag Raising of the State Pennant on 19th July (commences 11:00).

There is a sheet in the club house where you can add your name if you wish to attend the Flag Raising Lunch ($20pp).

Bowls this week include Wednesday Social starting at 12:30 (names in by 11:30).

There is no Saturday Cashpot next week, due to the Classic Fours being played.

By Andrew RICHARDS