Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

LAST week of the Financial Year, and it’s all happening on the Island! We have commenced a total rebuild of our 12th Green, the serenity on the island replaced with the roar of Bulldozers, track trucks and excavators, courtesy of Fortade – we love your work Brad! Thankfully, the weather remained kind, and the new green has been formed up already. If that wasn’t enough, the Club suffered from Internet outages due to NBN maintenance, impacting our ability to access membership and golf systems – thanks all for your understanding – not our fault! The greens work hasn’t stopped our usual events for the week, culminating in a very successful first round of the inaugural Nambucca Valley Junior Open on Sunday.

Tuesday’s 6th Round of the Toyota Genuine Service “Island Challenge” monthly Open Stroke event was the first to be played on the temporary layout par 67, with the 12th out of play. Stephen Kimber (18) played well under his handicap to shoot an excellent net 61 to win from Daryl Wall (11) net 64. Stephen Carr won scratch with 69. Kerrie Eichorn (10) was the best Lady with net 68 on c/b from Glenys Thompson. All above also receive a sleeve of golf balls for playing to Handicap or better. NTP’s also winning a sleeve of balls to Scott Burley on 5, Stuart Johnston on 7, Philip Mander on 8, Colin Wormleaton on 13, Paddy Byrne on 15 and Graham Watson on 18. The “Race to the Hunter Valley Drive, Play & Stay Package” is hotting up, with an increasing number of players achieving their minimum of 5 eligible rounds – Scott Burley leading on 354 from Ray Guiana 361, but Stephen Carr and others could upset that apple cart when he get his 5th round in – check out the Notice Board!

On Wednesday, the Women played a 4BBB event – Winners were Lyn Grose & Martine Murray 45 from Henny Oldenhove & Kerrie Eichorn 44 on c/b from Linne Street & Kerrie Jackson. The Ball Rundown to 41. NTP’s to Sue Brooks, Sue Seymour & Dianne Hophins on 5, Kerrie Eichorn, Marilyn McNally & Jan Harris on 8, and Cheryl Gilmour on 13.

The Monthly “Dolphin Day” Medley Stableford sponsored by Nambucca RSL Club was well patronised, over 100 players competing in the competition. John Crosby (29) was the overall winner scoring 40 points to win the Dolphin Day Golf Shirt package on c/b from Nev Newman (9). Nev won Division 1 (0 to 15) from Stuart Johnston (11) 39 points. In Division 2 (16 to 22) Peter Moxon (21) won with 40 points from Michael Tarleton (22) on 38 points. Rodney Robertson (24) scored 38 points to win Division 3 (23 to 45) from Michael Farrugia (36) with 36 points. The Ball rundown to 33 points on c/b. Paul Ryan claimed the “Ecomist” Loaded Stubby Holder for the Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Daryl Wall on 7, Nev Newman on 8, Matt Dyer won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Geoff McCann won Stu’s ball on 15 & Peter Bush pocketed the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Saturday’s Medley Stableford was also the 2nd round of this year’s Handiskins Tournament, with 20 visitors in the field of 120 – all getting a game in before the expected wet week ahead! Christian Knight (13) had 39 points to win Division 1 (0 to 14) from Nathaniel Beverley (11) 38. Robert Reid (21) won Division 2 (15 to 22) with 40 points from Daniel Wassens (15) 38 points. John Buganey (23) won Division 3 (23 to 45) from Kevin Anderson (36) with 40 points. The Ball Rundown to 33 points on c/b. Keith Elphick collected another “Ecomist” stubby holder for the Longest Putt on 2, other NTP’s to Gregory McCoy on 5, Philip Mander on 7 (42cms!), Stephen Carr on 8, Stephen Doherty won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Patrick Handsaker won Stu’s ball on 15 and Craig Haworth nearly holed out to only 16 cms on 18 to collect the Pro Pin Jackpot. Congratulations to Kevin Anderson, this Round winner of the Handiskins competition – A “Leuk the Duck” Wood Cover, a bottle of Peter Lehman’s best Shiraz, a sleeve of Bridgestone Golf Balls and more await in your Trophy package. The Round 2 Leaderboard on display in Clubhouse- next round Saturday 13th July – registration is still open, pay at Bar.

CALLING ALL JUNIOR GOLFERS! A great new Competition for Mid North Coast JUNIORS is being organised with over $4,000 in Prizes! With 3 rounds at 3 different courses in June, July & August over 18 or 9 Holes, this is a great new iniative sponsored by Golf NSW, JNG to encourage our Junior golfers in age groups from under 12’s to 18’s and Cadets. Next rounds are at Macksville Sunday 31st JULY and Bellingen Sunday 18th AUGUST.

Registration details are on our Facebook page and Website for latest information.

Club Membership Fees for 2024/5 were due by 30th June – have you paid yours?

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN