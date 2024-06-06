Kew triumphs in thrilling State Pennant Final Camden Haven Sport Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 6, 2024 Kew Bowling Club members Frank Raczka, Rocky Davis, Dean Noble, Wayne Thrussell, Club President Barrie Isaac, Ian Hodgkinson, Stewart Rogan, Dave Jones, Brett Irwin, Gary ‘Sparra’ Cheers, Adrian Hilton and ‘Chicka’ Thompson. IN a riveting display of skill and determination, Kew Bowling Club emerged victorious in the NSW State Men’s Division 4 Pennant. The preliminary rounds held in Armidale saw Kew defeat Tuncurry Beach and Hamilton North, securing a spot in the quarter finals. In a closely contested match, they triumphed over Bega with a score of 39-37. The semi final against Scone was a more decisive win, with Kew skippers Wayne Thrussell and Rocky Davis leading their teams to a 46-25 victory. The final against Wallerawang was nothing short of a nail-biter. Wallerawang took an early lead, dominating the first half with a score of 25-12 after 24 ends. However, Kew’s tenacity shone through as they gradually closed the gap, reducing Wallerawang’s lead to 25-19 after 29 ends. The tension peaked with Wallerawang holding a narrow 36-31 lead with only three ends remaining. In a dramatic finish, Wayne Thrussell’s team delivered under pressure. They won the 40th end by four shots and the 41st by two shots, gaining a slender one-shot lead. The final end was a battle of nerves and precision. ‘Chicka’ Thompson placed a crucial bowl onto the jack, putting Wallerawang on the defensive. Wayne then delivered a perfect shot to secure two shots in the final end, clinching the victory for Kew with a score of 39-36. Kew Bowling Club, known as “the friendly club”, showcased extraordinary resilience and teamwork to claim the prestigious NSW State Men’s Division 4 Pennant. Special thanks go to Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC) and Kew Country Club for their generous donation of jackets and ongoing support. This victory marks a significant achievement for Kew, highlighting their exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. By Luke HADFIELD Kew Bowling Club members hold the NSW State Men’s Division 4 Pennant flag.