Kew triumphs in thrilling State Pennant Final



IN a riveting display of skill and determination, Kew Bowling Club emerged victorious in the NSW State Men’s Division 4 Pennant.

The preliminary rounds held in Armidale saw Kew defeat Tuncurry Beach and Hamilton North, securing a spot in the quarter finals.

In a closely contested match, they triumphed over Bega with a score of 39-37.

The semi final against Scone was a more decisive win, with Kew skippers Wayne Thrussell and Rocky Davis leading their teams to a 46-25 victory.

The final against Wallerawang was nothing short of a nail-biter.

Wallerawang took an early lead, dominating the first half with a score of 25-12 after 24 ends.

However, Kew’s tenacity shone through as they gradually closed the gap, reducing Wallerawang’s lead to 25-19 after 29 ends.

The tension peaked with Wallerawang holding a narrow 36-31 lead with only three ends remaining.

In a dramatic finish, Wayne Thrussell’s team delivered under pressure.

They won the 40th end by four shots and the 41st by two shots, gaining a slender one-shot lead.

The final end was a battle of nerves and precision.

‘Chicka’ Thompson placed a crucial bowl onto the jack, putting Wallerawang on the defensive.

Wayne then delivered a perfect shot to secure two shots in the final end, clinching the victory for Kew with a score of 39-36.

Kew Bowling Club, known as “the friendly club”, showcased extraordinary resilience and teamwork to claim the prestigious NSW State Men’s Division 4 Pennant.

Special thanks go to Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC) and Kew Country Club for their generous donation of jackets and ongoing support.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Kew, highlighting their exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

By Luke HADFIELD