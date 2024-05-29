Key funds raised for local firies at RFS Parrys Cove Charity Golf Day



A GLORIOUS day was enjoyed by many at the RFS Parrys Cove Charity Golf Day 2024, held at Hawks Nest Golf Club on Friday 24 May.

Originating from the wake of the 2019/20 mega-fires, the Charity Day has persisted as a main way for the local volunteer Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigade to acquire equipment and facilities beyond the spartan basics they are initially supplied.



Beginning bright and early, the firies, along with compatriots from the Tea Gardens Lions Club cooking up the BBQ breakfast, were relieved to see clear blue skies, with just a hint of a breeze, altogether a merciful reprieve from the seemingly ceaseless rains of late.

“The golfing gods were with us,” said John Dunning from Sheargold, the developer of Parry’s Cove and the day’s major sponsor.

With the sirens, the golfers were off to enjoy the day on the course, returning to the clubhouse at lunchtime to enjoy a delicious roast meal, and settle in with non-golfing attendees to listen to special guest speaker, Mr Tony Abbott AC.

Mr Abbott spoke of his more than 20 years in the Davidson RFS Brigade, parallel to his time in the Federal Cabinet, and the humbling realities of volunteering.

“Today’s turnout shows great community support,” Pindimar/Tea Gardens Captain David Bright said.

“The RFS is all volunteers, we work with fires, but also assist at MVAs (motor vehicle accidents), the SES, the ambos, missing persons, floods, etc.

“All the money goes to the needs of the volunteers of the Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Service, namely our building projects at the Tea Gardens station.”

“With more female members now, we only have one toilet and one shower (in the same room), and need a female bathroom, a locker-room, as well as a commercial quality laundry to keep fireground carcinogens out of our homes.”

In a cruel quirk of bureaucracy, despite the fact that Council owns the Tea Gardens Station building, the Brigade still needs to pay for extensions, fit-outs, and the development application for these extensions, which are all still in discussion between the RFS and MidCoast Council.

On behalf of the entire volunteer Brigade, Captain Bright thanked ‘Deputy Captain’ Tony Abbott for his time, Peter Sinclair, the Brigade’s patron for more than 40 years, as well as all the local businesses and individuals who donated prizes and funds, including major sponsor Parry’s Cove (Sheargold), and Phil Jones (Design Bilt), totalling close to $20,000 to help meet the local Brigade’s human needs.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

