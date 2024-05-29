Rotary Club of Medowie-Williamtown recognises community contributions



THE Rotary Club of Medowie-Williamtown has recognised three members who have been instrumental in the organisation and running of the very popular Medowie Christmas Carnivals each December.

“These volunteers – Katrina Becker, Megan Spiller and John Tunbridge – have worked alongside members of the Rotary Club to ensure the success of these family events which attract more than 8,000 attendees each year,” Liz Friend from the Rotary Club of Medowie-Williamtown told News Of The Area.



“The evening was the perfect opportunity to show appreciation of the time, effort and enthusiasm that Katrina, Megan and John have given.”

To acknowledge their contributions, the Rotary Club has donated $1,000 each’s chosen charity.

Katrina chose Random Acts of Kindness, a charity initiative of the Charlton Christian College at Lake Macquarie where her sister Katie works.

Katrina also helps with the program which prepares meals, arranges food and essential packs, clothes and necessities for those in need.

Megan chose Hope Local, based in Port Stephens, a charitable organisation which runs a local site stocked with meals and grocery items for those in need, including young mothers.

The team cooks, prepares and delivers the meals, and provides a place for people to have a chat, a hot drink and some grocery items if they need assistance.

John, who is President of the Medowie Lions Club, chose the Royal Flying Doctor Service, a national organisation delivering primary healthcare and 24-hour emergency services for those that live, work and travel in rural and remote Australia.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service was established on 15 May 1924, 90 years ago, and is one of the largest aeromedical organisations in the world.

The Rotary Club of Medowie-Williamtown runs the Christmas Carnival as a community event, rather than as a fundraiser, and is appreciative of the community sponsors who contribute so generously each year, and to the many volunteers who assist on the day.

Plans are already underway for this year’s Carnival, which is to be held on Saturday 7 December.

By Marian SAMPSON