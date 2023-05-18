Key Nambucca Valley Council plans on public exhibition

SEALED and unsealed roads and community facility improvements are at the forefront of Nambucca Valley Council’s draft Operational Plan, Delivery Program and Long-Term Financial Plan, which is on public exhibition until 4.00pm Thursday, 8 June 2023.

Mayor of Nambucca Valley Council, Councillor Rhonda Hoban OAM, encourages interested community members to provide feedback on the draft documents, which outline Council’s ten-year

annual budgets.



“In 2023/24, Council is proposing to deliver an Expenditure Budget totalling over $52 million, investing more than $11 million in capital and delivering a range of projects and programs across the Nambucca Valley,” Cr Hoban said.

“We will be drawing on reserves and considerable government grant funding to primarily address our sealed and unsealed road networks which have been severely impacted by wet weather and flooding.

“Council will also be delivering some improvements to community facilities and public spaces around the Valley.”

Cr Hoban said the Operational Plan aims to support economic development, as the region adjusts to the impacts of natural disasters.

“Just like any other business, Council has been significantly impacted by natural disasters, and as with the State and Federal Governments, we are working hard to support local industry and jobs, and get our economy moving again,” she said.

“I encourage all interested residents to review these documents and comment on our proposed program of works before the close of the exhibition period.”

The draft Operational Plan, Delivery Program, Long Term Financial Plan, Statement of Revenue Policy and Schedule of Fees and Charges can be accessed from Council’s website at

https://www.nambucca.nsw.gov.au/Council/News-Community-Feedback/Advertisements-Documents-on-Exhibition.

Feedback and submissions can be made via email to council@nambucca.nsw.gov.au or in writing addressed to the General Manager at PO Box 177, Macksville NSW 2447.

Submissions and feedback close at 4.00pm on Thursday, 8 June 2023. Following the close of the exhibition period, a final report considering submissions will be presented to Council.

For enquiries please contact the Mayor, Rhonda Hoban OAM on 0408 661 412.

For any queries on the draft 2023/24 Budget, draft 2023/24 to 2032/33 Long Term Financial Plan or Draft 2023/24 Statement of Revenue Policy and Schedule of Fees and Charges contact the Director of Corporate Services, Matthew Sykes on 6568 0205 or 0447 887 790.