Kiwi prop Zion a valuable mentor for Nelson Bay Gropers forwards



FEARLESS forward Zion Takarua is big in stature and big on courage and regarded as one of the toughest players to ever lace on a boot with the Nelson Bay Rugby Club.

With his blockbusting runs and leadership qualities, the giant prop has proved a valuable member of the Gropers’ champion top grade mens squad that continues to dominate the Hunter Suburban Rugby competition.

At the age of 36, the veteran forward still has so much to offer.

Local rugby enthusiasts have marvelled at Zion’s no-nonsense style of play, punishing defence and surprising turn of speed that has inspired many a Gropers victory in the Presidents Cup series.

An uncompromising figure, Takarua adds plenty of power and starch to a youthful Nelson Bay forward pack that have made an impact in Suburban rugby.

He is also proving his worth as a club mentor, assisting Head Coach Michael Wiringi with scrummaging and passing on the dark art of the front row to the young Gropers prop forwards.

Takarua hails from Shannon – a small sheep and dairy farming town in the Honowhenua district near Palmerston North in the North Island of New Zealand – where he grew up playing for Shannon Community Rugby Club.

The Shannon Club was formed in 1899 and is part of the Horowhenua Kapati Rugby Provence.

A young Zion moved to Australia in 2012 after being enticed by a friend to continue his rugby career in the Newcastle region.

After a few seasons with the Wanderers and Hamilton Rugby Clubs in Newcastle, Zion made his way up the road to the blue water paradise of Nelson Bay where he joined the Gropers in 2016.

During the COVID years, Zion had a stint with Medowie Rugby Club and guided them to a Divisional Major premiership triumph in 2020 before taking on the player coach role in 2022 and leading the club to the Divisional Minor Premiership.

Takarua returned to the Gropers in 2023 and played a key role in the club’s Hunter Suburban Presidents Cup championship success.

Nelson Bay is blessed with talented and seasoned front rowers in Nathan ‘Nugget’ McLeay (28), Nathan ‘Baz’ Perry (24), and young guns Riley Byfield (20) and Beau Mason (19).

All four props are local juniors who have come through the thriving Nelson Bay Junior Rugby nursery before entering the grade ranks.

McLeay has chalked up 77 grade appearances, Perry (62) and Byfield (35) with the trio representing the club at all levels of Premier One, Two and Three plus Suburban.

Mason is just starting his career in grade with six games under his belt after starring with the premiership winning Nelson Bay Under 18s team in 2023.

Along with being adept in the art of scrummaging, McLeay and Byfield have become try scoring machines when they get close to the opposition line.

Zion has proved a top scout for Nelson Bay Rugby over the years, recruiting players locally from around Medowie as well as encouraging his cousins Isaac Laracy, Ilisoni Vonomatairu and Danien Bryant, along with their good mates Niwa Wilson and Khace Petera, to cross the Tasman.

All five have played or are currently turning out for the Gropers.

If Nelson Bay can retain their premiership title in coming weeks then the popular Takarua will have made his mark.

By Chris KARAS