Nelson Bay Gropers trounce Pokolbin Reds 55-0 in Hunter Suburban Rugby



POWERHOUSE flanker Ryan Marshall is the latest young gun off Nelson Bay Rugby Club’s forward production line to make an impact in the Hunter Suburban Mens rugby series.

The talented back rower showed why the Gropers are favoured to secure this year’s President’s Cup premiership trophy after producing another non-stop performance in the club’s 55-0 drubbing of Pokolbin Reds at Bill Strong Oval last weekend.

Marshall proved a dynamo in attack and defence as the premiers ran in nine tries to chalk up an eleventh successive win and maintain top spot on the competition ladder.

The industrious number six capped a mighty game by scoring two determined tries and tackled himself to a standstill as the Nelson Bay forward pack laid the foundations for a resounding victory in blustery conditions.

Marshall was supported by hard working locks Lewis Affleck and Adam Edwards, half back Jake Langsford, young centre Jack Ballard, and inspirational number eight Sam Rocher, who was stand-in captain for the day.

The Gropers led 26-0 at the interval and outclassed the Reds with sheer power and skill in a showing that pleased head coach Michael Wiringi.

Promising fly half Khace Petera, front rowers Nathan McLeay and Nathan Perry, centre Michael Hotene, utility ace Ilisoni Vonomatairatu, winger Danien Bryant and the ever-present Rocher also scored five pointers, with Vonomatairatu booting five conversions.

A highlight was the explosive running of wily hooker Ross Buchan, who stepped through tackles with fleet footwork and turned on the pace to leave Reds defenders in his wake.

One bulldozing run nearly led to a try for winger Taj Turner – only for the crafty Buchan to throw a dummy and get barreled over in the process.

“As the season unfolds we have plenty of youngsters pushing their claims for a regular spot in the top grade,” an excited Wiringi told News Of The Area.

Meanwhile the Nelson Bay women’s rugby team were gallant in a 38-14 loss to third placed Merewether Carlton last Saturday at Townson Oval.

The Greens led 14-0 at the break and had to battle hard to overcome a tenacious Gropers line up in the second stanza.

Inspired by a half time speech from injured forward Jordan Byfield, the Nelson Bay girls held their own against the much-vaunted Merewether side.

Outstanding fly half Sophia Collins led the way for the Gropers with two second half tries and was supported by lock Sierra Nowlan, Ellyse lynch and winger Ash Vetter.

Nelson Bay host Muswellbrook Heelers this Saturday at Bill Strong Oval from 3pm.

By Chris KARAS