Port Stephens community rally for Joey Potter AFL Bears of Hope Day



THEY may have lost on the scoreboard but Port Stephens Power AFL senior womens team came away winners after the Joey Potter Round at Ferodale Oval.

On a day that perpetuates the memory of Joey Potter – the stillborn son of original Power vice captain and star ruck Rose Potter and husband Steve – the Port Stephens club helped raise over $1300 for the Stillbirth Australia and Bears of Hope movements.

All-conquering Lake Macquarie, the undefeated leaders in the AFL Hunter Central Coast Black Diamond Plate competition, had too many big guns for Josie Johnson’s Power side but were quick to donate to the cause.

“The Port Stephens club would like to thank the local sporting public for their generous contributions to such an important day,” an emotional Josie told News Of The Area.

“Rose and Steve still have strong connections to our club and are wonderful ambassadors that have remained close to our team.

“They still volunteer their services throughout the year with Steve umpiring the clash against Lake Macquarie and Rose taking on the role of first aid officer,” she added.

Joey Potter would have turned five this year.

By Chris KARAS