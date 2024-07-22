Raymond Terrace Magpies shut out Lakes United Seagulls to stay on top



RAYMOND Terrace Magpies have a genuine trump card in skilful utility halfback Kyle Handford.

With his ability to bust the line and create opportunities in attack the talented number seven remains one of the finest playmakers in the Newcastle Hunter Rugby League A Grade Mens competition.

Handford is an experienced campaigner and crafty ball player and one of the architects of the club’s premiership success in recent years.

The maestro half was at his scheming best last Saturday when he guided the Magpies to a 23-0 victory over Lakes United Seagulls at Cahill Oval.

Still reeling from their first loss of the season against Cardiff Cobras just seven days prior, the Raymond Terrace big guns responded with a committed team effort to post their eleventh victory after twelve rounds.

Handford nabbed a try and three goals and created opportunities with his sound kicking game and clever passing to cap a superb display.

Club legend Luke Handsaker told News Of The Area that the talented playmaker was “an integral part of the Magpies line up”.

“Kyle is a fierce competitor with vast experience and knowledge and will be one of our key players for the big matches down the track,” revealed Handsaker.

Dashing centre Bailey Steed and winger Antwone Ryan also scored tries against the Seagulls to seal a comprehensive win.

The Raymond Terrace warriors remain on top of the ladder on 22 points, three clear of second placed Waratah-Mayfield Cheetahs (19).

They are freely tipped to bring home minor premiership honours.

Gloucester whipped the Raymond Terrace Under 19s side 48-16 in a NHRL Mens Northern D Grade fixture last Saturday at Bert Gallagher Oval.

Talented five eighth Darcy Allardice was one of four Gloucester players to notch try doubles and booted six conversions for a personal contribution of twenty points.

Second rowers Hayden Berry and Blake Standen and hooker Craig Murray also scored doubles in the eight try romp.

By Chris KARAS