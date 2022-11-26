Lack of action on saving our planet

DEAR News Of The Area,

A STORY we keep on hearing is that Australia needs to keep exporting coal to keep the economy going and another story is that renewables are more costly and unreliable.

These stories are not true but the millionaire miners want us to believe these stories.

We need to stand up and say no to their greed and support all actions that will save us from the devastating effects of climate change.

Regards,

Lil GANLY,

Nambucca Heads.