Yarrahapinni Community House Burglary

STAFF, volunteers and patrons were confronted with a distressing realisation when arriving at the popular Stuarts Point Recycling Shop on the morning of Friday, 11 November.

At some time between the afternoon of Wednesday, 9 November and the morning of Friday, 11 November an intruder entered the premises of Yarrahapinni Community House, located adjacent to the Stuarts Point Workers Club, and absconded with computing equipment and the donation box.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Though the various laptops are missing, the perpetrator left all the electrical cords in place.

Yarrahapinni Community House Secretary Helen Hayter commented, “We are still unsure how the thief gained access to the building, it was quite a shock to arrive on the Friday morning to find our office stripped of our vital communications tools.”

The management committee hopes to have new equipment installed soon, and will be re-evaluating security protocols.

Though the recycle shop was briefly closed to patrons on the Friday morning, normal operating hours, 9am to 2.30pm Wednesdays and Fridays, have been reinstated, though other services have been highly inconvenienced by the loss of equipment.

Police investigations have, so far, been inconclusive as fingerprints taken detected multiple sets of prints presumed to be from staff, and with no alarm system or CCTV at the location inquiries are reliant on community information.

Anyone with information regarding the event is asked to contact Kempsey Police on 6561 6199.

By Jen HETHERINGTON