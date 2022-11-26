Tree-o Gallery showcases Featured Artists

TREE-O Gallery in Raleigh has mixed up the formula for the 11th Showcase of Featured Artists opening on Saturday, 26 November 2022 from 4-6pm.

“The trio of talented Featured Artists for our 11th Showcase came together a bit by chance,” Sarah Andersen, one of the trio of Tree-O Gallery owners told News Of The Area.



“Sara Wade is a well-known local artist and her work had been on our radar for some time so we were ecstatic to get her on board.

“Another 2D artist unfortunately had to postpone so we thought we might take the opportunity to reach outside our region to bring something fresh and new to our space.

“Eden Scott and Su Bishop have both come from a little further afield and we know both of their works will resonate beautifully with Sara’s but also stand alone as well,” she said.

Eden is a multi-award-winning artist who has dedicated his life to painting and drawing.

Su and her husband Al came into Tree-o for a browse earlier this year and Sarah remembers complimenting Su on the jewellery she was wearing.

“When she said she made it herself, I knew Tree-o and our visitors would also love the unique and colourful pieces she hand creates from glass.”

With a raft of other local artists also debuting, this exhibition is shaping up to offer pleasing viewing and a lot of unique gift ideas.

Su Bishop told NOTA, “I’m a glass artist who works glass with an oxygen propane fuelled torch.

“Most of my work is making jewellery.

“I make the beads, especially blown hollow beads that I assemble into unique jewellery.

“I make the sort of jewellery that I like to wear, I like bold colours and bigger beads.”

She likes to mix up styles and textures.

“I also make sculptured pieces, quirky magpies, chickens, fish, sea scapes.

“Some are made as installations under glass domes.”

Artist Eden Scott is excited about being part of Tree-o Gallery’s forthcoming exhibition.

“My ‘Driftwood Series’ illustrates the effects of climate and development, meeting at the water’s edge.

“I used charcoal to accentuate line, shadow and texture in these drawings.

“Pen and ink adds variety and intimacy for the ‘Endangered Reef Fish’ series.

“The magnolia on canvas shows a return to acrylics… leaving behind a love affair with oils.

“The latest acrylics offer a new depth and romance,” he said.

Eden graduated from The National Art School, Sydney in 1971, which opened a long career as an artist and teacher.

Sara Wade has a Bachelor of Arts (Visual Arts) Sydney College of the Arts and Grad Dip in Training & Development.

She has exhibited widely across the region for over 30 years.

“In this showcase I am presenting work that continues my abstract landscape style as well as work that has taken me into a fully abstracted form,” said Sara.

“These collages, which use recycled packaging and recycled artwork, are a new direction but the process is in line with my love of mixed media.

“Letting go of landscape references has been liberating, with abstract designs that connect with the industrial and architectural, mass production, reuse and reinterpretation.”

By Andrea FERRARI