Ladies Christmas Day At Nelson Bay Golf Club Supports Local Charities

NELSON Bay Golf Club’s ladies took to the greens for a celebration of the Christmas season and nine holes of fabulously fun golf.

The event was followed by lunch at Blue Water Grill.

Jeannie Punshon of the Nelson Bay Golf Club told News Of The Area, “The ladies played in their Christmas outfits using three clubs and a putter.

“Deciding on the winner of best dressed was very difficult as they all looked incredible, but the winning prize was given to Mary and her Three Wise Men.”

Members of the golf club conducted a Christmas raffle on the day and funds raised from a raffle went to the Nelson Bay Cancer Patient Transport Group.

Instead of giving gifts to each other at the event, the ladies all generously donated gifts for children, which were delivered to the Salvation Army at Taylors Beach for distribution.

The Nelson Bay Golf Course is a 27 hole course offering three different nine hole challenges for players.

Kangaroos and even the occasional koala are often spotted on the course during play.

By Marian SAMPSON