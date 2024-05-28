Late Bellamy thunderbolt lifts North Coast over Newcastle Olympic



A STUNNING strike from Hunter Bellamy earned the North Coast Under 18s a vital three points in a 1-0 triumph over Newcastle Olympic in the Premier Youth League at Coffs Coast Synthetics on Sunday.

With the match seemingly destined for a scoreless draw, North Coast’s belief paid off with just five minutes remaining.

Captain Loki Marchant seized upon a loose ball in midfield, delivering a precise pass to Bellamy, who didn’t hesitate.

From 25 yards out, Bellamy’s instinctive strike sailed over the advancing goalkeeper, sparking euphoric celebrations in what had been a fiercely contested match.

Marchant never lost faith in his team’s ability to overcome a traditionally tough opponent.

“Versing Newcastle Olympic has always been a tough fixture for us as a club and team,” he said.

“Throughout the entirety of the game we knew that the result would eventually come to us, we were just waiting patiently for our opportunity.

“After a few missed chances it looked like it was going to end up a draw, but Hunter (Bellamy) was able to score from a distance to put us ahead with a few minutes to go.

“Hunter’s goal enabled us to secure the win, which puts us in a good position running into phase 2 of the PYL competition,” Marchant said.

The victory maintains North Coast’s position joint top of the league, trailing the Edgeworth Eagles on goal difference.

Two goals from Logan Sambrook sealed a 2-1 victory for the North Coast under 16s, taking his season tally to ten goals and leading the Golden Boot competition by five goals.

North Coast lost in the other three matches, going down 4-1 in the under 13s, 4-0 in the under 14s and 2-0 in the under 15s.

North Coast will now host Mid Coast on Sunday, June 2, across five age groups starting at 12 noon at the Coffs Coast Synthetics for Round 10 of the Premier Youth League.

By David WIGLEY