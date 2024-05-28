Coffs City Lionesses roar with Maddalena and Silvy magic



TWO goals each from Jordan Maddalena and Georgia Silvy secured a commanding 4-1 victory for the Coffs City Lionesses over Sawtell in the HIT105.5 North Coast Premier League clash at Toormina.

Maddalena, who seems to be effortlessly transitioning from centre back to centre forward, showcased her offensive prowess with well-timed runs through the heart of the defence and composed finishes.

Silvy unleashed two spectacular strikes from outside the penalty box, bringing her season tally to six and positioning her second in the Golden Boot race.

This triumph marks the Lionesses’ fifth consecutive win, propelling them to the top of the Women’s Premier League.

However, coach Nathan Silvy isn’t getting carried away and remains cautious of the Urunga Raiders, who trail closely behind with an unbeaten record and a game in hand.

“The girls put a mixed performance together on the weekend,” Silvy said.

“There were some really solid aspects of the game and combinations during play that led to some great goals.

“The team is still finding their feet and with ongoing absences it is making it difficult to solidify our performances.

“Moving forward we need to put a full performance together and build as a team to reach the potential we have in our squad.”

The Woolgoolga Wildcats secured a 4-2 victory over the Orara Valley Dingoes, solidifying their hold on third place and setting the stage for what appears to be a three-horse race in the Women’s Premier League.

On Saturday 1 June the Lionesses host the Orara Valley Dingoes at Forsyth Park at 3 pm, while the Urunga Raiders face off against the Woolgoolga Wildcats at the same time in Urunga.

By David WIGLEY