SSAA Benchrest Results



SSAA Coffs Harbour held the National Rimfire Championships from the 18th-21st May 2024 it was a great success with all 174 competitors over 4 days enjoying all of the competition, consisting of IRB Saturday and Sunday and LB and HB Group on Monday and Tuesday. IRB is shot at 50m with 25 shots on 3 targets with a total of 6 targets over 2 days and a maximum score of 1500.150. Group is shot over 50m and 100yds, LB one day and HB the next 5 targets are shot at each distance and the shooter with the smallest Aggregate in both distances’ wins.

Rain only raised its ugly head on Saturday evening when all shooting had finished for the day so did not cause any problems, wind was another story with blustery conditions all weekend this did not stop some shooters from making good scores. Stefan Smith from Yeppoon in Queensland shot an Australian record on the Tuesday in 50m Group with a .3932. Glenn Seaman from West Wyalong won the IRB event (see pic) and the 2-gun in Group. Thomas Thompson from Queensland took out the HB Group (see Pic).

Top Junior went to Cameron Frost he shot really well keeping up with most of the seniors. Best placed local shooter was Ian Thompson who placed 5th overall in the Heavy Benchrest. A big thank you to all of our volunteers who without there help we could not run these events.

By Rodney MADELEY

