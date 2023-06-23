Launch of CWA Evening Branch makes organisation more accessible

THE Country Women’s Association (CWA) has taken a significant step forward inclusivity and accessibility with the newly established Nambucca Valley Evening Branch.

Traditionally, CWA branches across the nation conduct their meetings during the day, making it challenging for women with daytime commitments to actively engage with other like-minded women.



The launch of the Nambucca Valley Evening Branch addresses this issue by offering an option for those who are unable to attend daytime gatherings to become involved in the CWA.

Meetings are held at the Macksville Ex-Services Club on the second Tuesday of each month, commencing at 6:00 pm.

By scheduling the meetings in the evening, the Nambucca Valley CWA aims to create an environment that accommodates a broader range of individuals and encourages their active participation.

Its central location and convenient timing make it an ideal space for members to come together, exchange ideas, and plan initiatives that will benefit the local community.

Inaugural members of the Nambucca Valley Evening Branch express their excitement about this new chapter and the opportunities it presents.

“We would like people to understand that the CWA has proven to have a very strong voice and has pressed important issues that have made changes for good, the CWA is so much more than scones,” President of the newly formed Nambucca Valley Evening Branch, Maggie Duffus, told News Of The Area.

The Nambucca Valley Evening Branch of the CWA invites anyone interested in becoming an active member of the organisation to attend the meetings held at the Macksville Ex-Services Club on the second Tuesday of each month, starting at 6:00 pm.

By Mick BIRTLES