Law firms merge to expand legal support on Myall Coast

MYALL COAST LEGAL has merged with Sydney legal practice Thornton +King in order to provide a bigger and better service offering to clients throughout the Myall Coast and Port Stephens regions.

Charmian Seil, Principal Lawyer of Myall Coast Legal said, “This exciting merger will bring to this region Thornton + King’s highly recommended, five-star, professional, quick, and seamless legal services as well as providing residents with access to senior and highly experienced practitioners, with the efficiency that larger law firms are highly regarded for.”



Charmian and her team are still located on the corner of Maxwell and Myall Streets in Tea Gardens.

Thornton + King Principal Lawyer Vanessa Caputo said, “We are excited to have the exceptional Charmian and Tessa join our team.

“Thornton + King is a full-service law firm, and we look forward to using our team’s exceptional talent to assist the region.

“Our lawyers are highly trained, have decades of experience, and many hold master’s degrees and specialist accreditation from the Law Society of NSW.

“Our practice areas include wills and estates, property law, commercial law, family law, and personal injury, and so we are certain that we will be able to assist the Myall Coast and Port Stephens regions with all their legal matters.”