NSW’s elite athletes celebrated at NSWIS Awards

THE state’s world class athletes have been celebrated at the prestigious NSW Institute of Sport (NSWIS) Awards, following their success at the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games and Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Minister for Sport Alister Henskens acknowledged the high calibre of award finalists and congratulated the winners.

“The Awards shine a light on the dedication and achievements in a dynamite year for the Institutes athletes, coaches, staff and support programs,” Mr Henskens said.

“There’s been no shortage of memorable sporting moments.

“I am inspired by the determination, hard work and commitment of our athletes, who are breaking records and blazing a brighter future for the next generation.”

The award recipients for 2022 include:

· The Australian College of Physical Education Academic Excellence –Mackenzie Little (Athletics);

· Ian Thorpe AM Outstanding Achievement Award – Eleanor Patterson (Athletics);

· Southern Design Junior Athlete of the Year – Tess Coady (Winter Sports);

· Musashi Coach of the Year – Peter McNiel and Kate Blamey (Winter Sports);

· Valour Male Athlete of the Year – Ben Tudhope (Winter Sports);

· Sydney Olympic Park Authority Program of the Year – Winter Sports; and

· Office of Sport Female Athlete of the Year – Jakara Anthony (Winter Sports).

Following an incredible career, on and off the track, former Paralympian and three time gold medallist, Kurt Fearnley AO was presented with the NSWIS ‘Most Outstanding’ honour for his outstanding commitment and personal contribution to sport.

Kurt joins seven of Australia’s greatest athletes including Ian Thorpe AM, Alyson Annan OAM, Bradley McGee OAM, Liz Ellis AM, Louise Sauvage OAM, Matthew Mitcham OAM, and Michael Milton OAM.

NSWIS CEO Professor Kevin Thompson said 26 athletes and six coaches were selected as finalists for the Awards, demonstrating NSW’s depth of sporting talent.

“It has been another huge year of NSWIS athletes shining on both the domestic and international stage and it is great that we can gather together and celebrate everyone’s achievements,” Prof Thompson said.