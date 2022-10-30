Wet weather no dampener on Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass Festival Coffs Coast Coffs Coast News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 31, 2022 Bluegrass Parkway. QUALITY waterproof footwear was a must at the annual Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass Festival, which returned to the Dorrigo Showgrounds this past weekend (21 – 23 October) after a Covid-inflicted break. While the relentless rain quickly turned the pathways to mud, all performance venues were under cover, and weather-hardened ‘folkies’ were treated to a sensational standard of acoustic folk and bluegrass music in a very family friendly format. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au As well as US headliners The Whitetop Mountaineers and Smith Allen Paterson, Australian performers included Glenn Skuthorpe, The Morrisons, Bluegrass Parkway, and a host of other high-quality acts. The musicianship was inspirational, played mainly on acoustic instruments with most performers skilfully gathering (in a constantly moving sort of way) around a single ‘old-time’ microphone. One benefit of the inclement weather and reduced numbers was an increased opportunity to have a chat to the musos, to discuss technique and instruments and to purchase some merch! While some stories of wet tents and underprepared campers were heard, praise for the standard of facilities and tune-filled atmosphere in the campsite was unanimous. Congratulations to Bridget Rees and the Festival organising committee. By Billy CONNOR Wild Thyme. The Whitetop Mountaineers. Toe-tapping tunes with The Morrisons. The Morrisons. Weather-hardened ‘folkies’ braved the elements and were rewarded with a fine selection of Australian and internationally folk and bluegrass artists. The annual festival returned this year after a Covid-enforced hiatus.