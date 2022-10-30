Wet weather no dampener on Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass Festival

QUALITY waterproof footwear was a must at the annual Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass Festival, which returned to the Dorrigo Showgrounds this past weekend (21 – 23 October) after a Covid-inflicted break.

While the relentless rain quickly turned the pathways to mud, all performance venues were under cover, and weather-hardened ‘folkies’ were treated to a sensational standard of acoustic folk and bluegrass music in a very family friendly format.



As well as US headliners The Whitetop Mountaineers and Smith Allen Paterson, Australian performers included Glenn Skuthorpe, The Morrisons, Bluegrass Parkway, and a host of other high-quality acts.

The musicianship was inspirational, played mainly on acoustic instruments with most performers skilfully gathering (in a constantly moving sort of way) around a single ‘old-time’ microphone.

One benefit of the inclement weather and reduced numbers was an increased opportunity to have a chat to the musos, to discuss technique and instruments and to purchase some merch!

While some stories of wet tents and underprepared campers were heard, praise for the standard of facilities and tune-filled atmosphere in the campsite was unanimous.

Congratulations to Bridget Rees and the Festival organising committee.

By Billy CONNOR