Legendary boxing trainer Neville Short to showcase potential champions at Club Lemon Tree



SHAPING the futures of local youth through boxing in the Hunter and Port Stephens regions has been a way of life for decorated trainer Neville Short.

With nearly 70 years of life time experience in the boxing game, the Thornton identity is well versed in developing the pugilistic skills of his many charges.

The legendary Short, who was introduced to the sport as a five year old back in the 1950s, is highly regarded in boxing circles.

He has coached well over fifty State champions, twenty three Australian champions, Commonwealth champions and Olympic captains during an illustrious career that has spanned six decades.

A former junior welterweight ace who tasted defeat only once in 46 fights, Short continues to unearth potential champions through his Newcastle gym Shorts Boxing.

“Giving kids a purpose in life and showing them a little discipline is my way of contributing to the local community,” the widely-respected trainer told News Of The Area.

“I still have a strong passion for boxing and enjoy educating our youth on the sport’s finer points,” quipped the dedicated Short, who was officially recognised by Boxing Australia for his many years of sterling service to the industry.

The Australian Sports Medal recipient has organised an Amateur Boxing Night on Saturday July 20 at Club Lemon Tree where he will showcase eight of his talented boxers.

Doors open at 6pm for VIP and 6.30pm for general with the fight program commencing at 7pm.

The main event will feature Newcastle’s rising light heavyweight boxer David Dargin, who has produced outstanding performances in the ring over the past eighteen months.

Another highlight will be the debut of promising fourteen-year-old Stockton rookie Conner Keegan, a young boxer from good bloodlines who is stepping up for his first fight.

Conner is the grandson of late Newcastle boxing great and top referee Joe Keegan, who won sixteen and drew three of his 33 bouts as a middleweight from 1947-56.

Joe’s scalps included the likes of Joe Manners, Les Dobson, Tommy Barber, Ray Norton, Johnny Bradd and Len Gallagher and eight knockouts.

In a family twist, Conner will compete for the Joe Keegan Memorial Shield and plans to do his late grandfather proud.

Other local boxers to showcase their skills on the night are Nelson Nikora, Kenny Edwards, Ethan O’Connor, Bones Claridge and Dylan Short.

Best fighter on the night will receive the James McDonald Trophy.

Tickets are available at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/G3NS6.

For further enquiries contact Neville Short on 0419 426 795.

By Chris KARAS