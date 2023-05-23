Lemon Tree Passage Road targeted in campaign to reduce speeding

A JOINT safety initiative between Port Stephens Council, NSW Police and Transport for NSW aimed to reduce speeding on local roads as part of National Road Safety Week.

From 14 to 21 May, Port Stephens Council encouraged residents to slow down and take up the pledge to ‘Drive So Others Survive’.



Council’s Asset Section Manager John Maretich said National Road Safety Week highlights the shocking impacts of road trauma on our community.

“As we all know, the faster you drive, the harder it is to stop. Just small reductions in speed can make a big difference to safety on our local roads,” Mr Maretich said.

“A typical stopping distance for a vehicle traveling at 50km/hr is 37m and this jumps to 56m if traveling at just 60km/hr.

“Unfortunately, some roads are more notorious than others for speeding – Lemon Tree Passage Road is one of these.

“This road has been the site of multiple speed-related crashes.

“We need to increase safety on our roads and reduce the number of accidents.

“It’s important to slow down and give all road users space – not just pedestrians, but also cyclists, motorcyclists, roadside workers, and emergency personnel.

“We’re all responsible for better road safety outcomes, and by working together, we can help save lives and prevent serious injuries on our roads,” Mr Maretich added.

Council received funding from the Black Spot Road Safety Program to help upgrade Lemon Tree Passage Road in 2019, making it easier to navigate and safer for locals and visitors to the Tilligerry Peninsula.

“The NSW Government has also committed $12 million in funding to repair and upgrade Port Stephens roads.

Funding is crucial and has helped us improve our road network, slow vehicles and improve pedestrian safety,” Mr Crosdale said.

“Current road safety works include Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay Town Centres, as well as works at Gan Gan Road, Nelson Bay, Avenue of the Allies, Tanilba Bay and Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace,” he added.