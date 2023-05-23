Pamela Smith awarded Life Membership of Tomaree Ladies Probus Club

PAMELA Smith has been inducted as a Life Member of the Tomaree Ladies Probus Club.

Pamela is a lifelong resident of the Bay, who has contributed a great deal to her Club and the wider community.



Pamela joined the Tomaree Ladies Probus Club as an inaugural club member 20 years ago.

Last Wednesday Pamela was inducted into Life Membership for her long service to the Club.

Pamela attended earlier Committee meetings as Public Officer.

Julie McAllister told News Of The Area, “Apart from being an active member of the Tomaree Ladies Probus Club and having held office positions at the club, Pamela is a working volunteer member for Marine Rescue where her late husband (John) was a stalwart member for years.”

Pamela, like the other members of the Tomaree Ladies Probus Club, get together for the sole purpose of friendship, fellowship and fun.

“While we have volunteer offices within the club no job is daunting and the rewards of membership can be life changing.

“All the members of the club congratulate Pamela on being awarded a Life Membership to the club and her outstanding contribution to the community,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON