Letter to the Editor: Australia should be celebrated



DEAR News Of The Area,

REGARDING a letter from Con Van Darrel of Sawtell (Friday 17/1/25), “The privilege of being Aussie”, this little letter should be published in very large print on the front page of your paper if you love Australia as this man does and as I do.

I was born here and so were my parents but I admire migrants who appreciate what a wonderful country we have.

This is an inclusive, grateful and wonderful migrant.

If you are accepted into our country please leave your baggage back in the country you came from and embrace our freedom and learn from Con.

It is a disgrace that our High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Steven Smith, is not celebrating Australia Day.

He is not half the man Con is.

Regards,

Jan KNIGHT,

Boambee East.