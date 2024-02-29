Letter to the Editor: Can China help us on renewable transition?



DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE been following with interest all the letters to the Editor regarding the proposed wind farms off the coast of Port Stephens.

It seems to me that there is a lot of misinformation regarding this project as I am not sure that even the Government knows how to go about this prospective energy replacement in our area from the existing coal fired power stations.

On Friday 9 February I was watching on TV ‘Silk Road from Above’ on SBS when I noted how far ahead China was with its renewable energy supplies, especially in a city named Hami built in the middle of the country to supply electricity to millions of people far away from its site.

Even though we don’t have near the population of China, surely we should be referring to them for advice when sourcing power alternatives, not just to Europeans countries who do not have the vast expanses of inland areas like Australia does to utilise such a build.

Perhaps even on some of the disused mine sites?

This request to China could be used as a stepping stone to mend rifts of the past by consulting with engineers on these projects that already exist in their country.

No use of ocean waters or farmland required and lots of employment possibilities!

Regards,

Roslyn,

Corlette.