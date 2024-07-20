Letter to the Editor: Consult community on headland management



DEAR News Of The Area,

I WOULD like to add some further points to the article ‘Vegetation of View’ published in the paper on Friday 28 June, which weren’t articulated in that article in which I was quoted.

Firstly, we are talking about the Camden Head Headland which is zoned RE1 (Recreational) which includes the historic Pilot Station which was, when operational, a working pilot station that monitored the bar and river for the safety of all who used it.

Given the overgrown nature of the haphazardly planted vegetation over the years for which there is no master plan nor has there been any community consultation, it is impossible to assess the safety of the bar and river from the lookout.

The Council’s own signs identify a Pilot Station Lookout.

There is nothing to look at from the lookout.

The management of the pilot station seems to be at odds with State and Federal regulations applying to various heritage acts.

The management of the station is totally at odds with Australian legal obligations as a signatory to the Burra Charter under which the pilot station is preserved.

That is, its usage and purpose cannot be changed even if the station is not operational as such.

The current overgrown planted vegetation precludes the pilot station achieving and maintaining its past operational purpose.

The pilot station, the Camden Head headland and lookout under their Burra Charter and RE1 zoning need to be returned to the community and the community consulted on their ongoing management.

Something that hasn’t happened in the past.

Regards,

Greg OSBORNE,

Camden Head.