Letter to the Editor: Could parking issues have been avoided during school holidays?



DEAR News Of The Area,

WHERE else but in Coffs Harbour would we have half the parking spaces in our little town centre excavated and fenced off to begin the school holidays?

We have already lost most of the parking spaces in Vernon Street due to the C.ex building construction.

Could the work not have been done two weeks earlier, or two weeks later?

As if the town centre doesn’t already look shabby enough.

Regards,

Judy SHEEHAN,

Coffs Harbour.