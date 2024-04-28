Tweeds and moustaches on display in seventh Coffs Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride



FOR the seventh year, Coffs Harbour classic and vintage motorcycle aficionados will take part in the The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) on Sunday, May 19.

Since 2012, the ride has united classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.



The event was founded in Sydney by Mark Hawwa after he was inspired by a photograph featuring classic suits and vintage motorcycles.

Mr Hawwa decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of motorcyclists, connect the global motorcycling community, and to raise funds for a cause important to every rider.

‘Distinguished Gentlemen’ in hundreds of cities worldwide don their cravats, tweak their moustaches, iron their tweed and mount their classic and vintage motorcycles to raise money for and awareness of men’s health, specifically prostate cancer and mental health.

The ride has since raised more than $70 million and, this year, will support ‘Movember’, the Ride’s official charity partner since 2016.

Its ‘Side by Side, Worldwide’ theme embodies the spirit of unity, emphasising the global impact that can be achieved when individuals unite for a common cause.

“In 2024, we have set ourselves the goal of reaching 1000 cities around the world,” Mr Hawwa said.

“Our community is one that comes together, despite borders and oceans, riding side by side to raise increasingly critical funds and awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer.

“DGR 2024 is the year that we celebrate our fellow gentlefolk around the world that we ride alongside, united by a passion, and driven by the cause.”

Chris Duffy is the main organiser of the Coffs Harbour Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

“I did some rides in Brisbane, and a few mates and I got together to organise a ride in Coffs,” he said.

“I was inspired to begin the Coffs Harbour ride when my father was battling prostate cancer.

“We’ve raised $53,000 in Coffs Harbour over the seven years.”

Mr Duffy has been interested in vintage motorcycles for the past 25 years and owns eight bikes.

This year he will be riding a 1972 Honda CB750 with his wife, Carmel, riding pillion, noting that some of the ‘gentlemen’ taking part are actually ‘distinguished gentlewomen’.

“We encourage that,” Mr Duffy said.

Fifty-two riders participated in the first Coffs ride, with participation growing to 105 last year.

This year’s ride will travel through the Orara Valley and will finish at the Jetty Beach House.

Riders will travel along Orara Way from 10:30am and arrive between 11am and 11:30am.

Motorcyclists who are interested in participating in this global movement on Sunday, May 19 2024, can register online at www.gentlemansride.com.

By Andrew VIVIAN