LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Have you read the Uluru Statement from the Heart?

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE starting point for anyone seriously pondering how to vote in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Voice referendum is to read the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart.

This document is easily found on the internet.

Being only one page, it can be read in a few minutes but a rereading and some deep reflection on what it asks of the people of Australia is recommended.

The statement followed a series of gatherings over a number of years and can be considered to be a broad and authentic reflection of the wishes of Indigenous Australians, 82 percent of whom support the Voice proposal.

A recent Essential Poll found only 12 percent of those surveyed had read the statement.

This would seem to support a central claim of indigenous peoples – that they are not being listened to.

Can we know what we are saying yes or no to if we haven’t read this statement?

John GRAY.