Letter to the Editor: Jimmys Beach access



DEAR News Of The Area,

CONGRATULATIONS to David for being so observant as to the number of vehicles on Jimmys Beach on 10 December.

In the same paper it was noted that MidCoast Council had been conducting increased patrols of these popular spots, hence one can only conclude that these vehicles had permits to be there.

Also, it must be wonderful for David to be able to access these areas on foot, as I have great difficulty and also need a vehicle with permit to enjoy this fantastic area.

This area has been frequented by four generations of my family and is extremely significant to me as it holds many memories.

Regards,

John ALTERATOR,

Hawks Nest.