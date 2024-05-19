Letter to the Editor: Key points for foreshores planning Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 19, 2024 DEAR News Of The Area, The Harbour Planning Process should involve key steps, and the community should be part of each step. I suggest for consideration, the key steps to be: 1. Deal with necessary Infrastructure needs: – The sand in the Harbour – there needs to be a funding model in place so that it is managed always. Maybe three levels of government have to commit to regular funding. – The Jetty timber structure likewise needs an ongoing funding-for-maintenance model: Such should never be part of a larger debate as has been suggested recently – The parking demands that deals with a significant level of the maximum parking needs of the area: I expect Sunday markets are to remain as an ongoing weekly event, so such should be the basis to assess parking needs. – The traffic plan to allow for reasonable traffic movements in and out of the area: Such will need either a third access, or dealing with one way traffic flow. – The reasonable level of parklands necessary for the Coffs Harbour regional area: That may mean a serious assessment of the location of Jordan Esplanade. 2. Following from that, there can be a discussion of the available land and how such should be developed, as to: A. Community spaces B. Accommodation: Which can then have a discussion as to Tourist or Residential accommodation. The discussion is wrong to focus on residential accommodation as a funding model and the key driver in the process – such is only a short term solution to avoid government dealing appropriately with the asset it has been bestowed upon it. I do note of recent times that the State Government has managed to allocate a very significant amount of additional monies to endeavour to deal with what has proven to be a very poorly planned boat ramp extension. Regards, Ian HOGBIN, Coffs Harbour.