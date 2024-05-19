NOTA seeking Council reporter



COFFS COAST News Of The Area (NOTA) is seeking a freelance reporter to cover the operations of City of Coffs Harbour (council).

The ideal candidate will have a background in journalism or professional writing and passion for and understanding of the workings of local government.

The role focuses on covering the regular meetings of City of Coffs Harbour; informing the community of the important decisions made in Council Chambers.

To express interest in this role, please email NOTA Group Editor Douglas Connor at doug@newsofthearea.com.au or call 0431 487 679.