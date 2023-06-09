LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Koalas face extinction due to ruthless logging

DEAR News Of The Area,

MY friend Helene lives in Vienna, Austria.

Now that she is retired, she volunteers weekly at the Vienna Zoo.

Her favorite enclosure is filled with Aussie animals – koalas and kangaroos.

She has a brother living in Coffs Harbour, and every time she cares for our wonderful marsupials, so far from home, it reminds her of the many holidays she has spent in Australia. It’s her way of giving back.

It breaks her heart and mine to think our government is still allowing the logging of native forests which are so necessary for koala survival!

What use is a ‘Great Koala National Park’ when there are no koalas left?

Regards,

Ziggy KOENIGSEDER,

Coffs Harbour.