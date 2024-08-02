Letter to the Editor: Pure fun and joy



DEAR News Of The Area,

MY friends and I have just come back from the Jetty Memorial Theatre where we saw the wonderfully funny play, ‘A Vicar of Dibley Christmas: The Second Coming’.

What a wonderful production by our community theatre group, CHATS.

The clever Vicar, Geraldine Granger – the Dawn French role played beautifully by local actor Liz O’Sullivan – and the vicar’s offsider, the ditzy Alice Tinker – a hilarious Emily Cooper – make a fabulous twosome and every one of their scenes is pure fun and joyful.

As for the villagers… their performances left us laughing out loud so many times that we lost count.

What a marvellous afternoon’s entertainment.

We just wanted to congratulate CHATS director, Jenny Garrett, and her crew for giving Coffs locals the chance to enjoy some side-splitting humour in our historic theatre.

We recommend everyone get along to see the show before closing on Sunday afternoon, 4 August.

Treat yourself to a cracking show – and be prepared for belly-laughs galore.

Regards,

Penelope DENNIS,

Coffs Harbour.