Letter to the Editor: Sometimes you have to call a spade a spade



DEAR News Of The Area,

In response to ‘Stop scaremongering over nuclear power’ by Derek Musgrove, NOTA 09/05/2024.

Scaremongering?

Serious nuclear power plant accidents include the Fukushima nuclear disaster (2011), the Chernobyl disaster (1986), the Three Mile Island accident (1979), and the SL-1 accident (1961).

Nuclear submarine accidents include the K-19 (1961), K-11 (1965), K-27 (1968), K-140 (1968), K-429 (1970), K-222 (1980), and K-431 (1985)[11][13][14] accidents.

Serious radiation incidents/accidents include the Kyshtym disaster, the Windscale fire, and the radiotherapy accident in Costa Rica, the radiotherapy accident in Zaragoza, the radiation accident in Morocco, the Goiania accident, the radiation accident in Mexico City, the Samut Prakan radiation accident, and the Mayapuri radiological accident in India.

Now factor in the costs associated with nuclear waste disposal for how many thousands of years, and rehabilitation for the ‘occasional whoopsie’.

Get real. https://www.sciencealert.com/fusion-breakthrough-6-minutes-of-plasma-sets-new-reactor-record

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) measured a new record for a fusion device internally clad in tungsten, the element that could be the best fit for the commercial-scale machines required to make fusion a viable energy source for the world.

The device sustained a hot fusion plasma of approximately 50 million degrees Celsius for a record six minutes with 1.15 gigajoules of power injected, fifteen percent more energy and twice the density than before.

In the interim stop polluting the planet more.

Go solar panels, wind turbines, wave power and other technologies beyond the thinking of troglodytes (a person who is regarded as being deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned).

Sometimes you have to call a spade a spade.

Regards,

Mervyn MCCONNOCHIE,

Karuah.