Stinker’s Fishin’: Jetties ideal for learners



PORT Stephens is fortunate to have excellent fishing platforms, wharves and jetties, spread right around the entire system including Shoal Bay, Little Beach, Salamander Bay, Lemon Tree, Karuah and Tea Gardens.

There is a jetty for the disabled at Little Beach which caters for those in wheelchairs.

Ideal for young families learning the basics of fishing, the jetties are safe and, in most cases, easily accessible.

Those who are not as mobile as they once were can fish comfortably from any one of the mentioned jetties.

It is well and good to have a safe and comfortable place to fish but it has very little attraction if you can’t catch fish!

The good news is that Port Stephens jetties are red hot fishing spots that produce bream, flathead, garfish, squid and more.

Longfin tuna have been reported taking lures off the Salamander jetty.

Around this time of the year it is standing room only so my advice is to take a chair, something to eat and drink and arrive early to claim a spot.

I have heard that tailor are gathering wide of the Shoal Bay wharf.

Toss out and hang on!

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE