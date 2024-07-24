Letter to the Editor: Stop surrendering your pets



DEAR News Of The Area,

I FEEL like the general public has no idea what the animal crisis currently is!

So here is an update:

– The animal shelters are full

– The rescues are full

– No kill shelters are full

– Council pounds are full

– Adoptions are at an all-time low

– Surrender intake is at an all-time high

– Euthanasia for space is at an all-time high

Rescues and shelters are getting large numbers of calls and emails every day from people wanting to surrender their animals.

It is not limited to moggies and mutts, purebred dogs are being surrendered too!

Breeders are surrendering entire litters, parents included.

They are not selling.

Puppies, pregnant moms, and good young pets are being euthanized daily.

There is no space.

The chances that there is a ”really nice” home just waiting for your dog or cat are slim.

Please spay/neuter your pet.

Train your dog and give it something to do.

They are fine being home while you work.

They sleep most of the day anyway.

There isn’t magically someone who has more time or can take better care.

Stop trying to rehome them or surrender them to the shelter because you don’t have time.

If you need help, there are organisations that can help with food and possibly medical.

And/or direct you to an organisation that can.

Please keep your pet.

Regards,

Sally ROGERS,

HappyPaws Haven